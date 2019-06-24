Intel faces stronger headwinds from blacklist - RBC

RBC analyst Mitch Steves thinks the U.S. blacklisting of Chinese firm Sugon will ding Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) more than rival AMD (NASDAQ:AMD).

Steves sees AMD shifting towards higher-end shipments with the Q3 launch of EPYC 2, which won't have anything to do with Sugon.

The analyst writes that Intel dominates the low-mid server market, and Huawei/Sugon could take 10% of its 90-95% overall server share. The headwinds would be harder for Intel to offset, especially for its Q3 guidance.

RBC maintains Intel at Underperform with a $41 price target. AMD stays at Outperform and a $43 target.

Intel shares are up 0.5% pre-market to $47.69. AMD is up 0.8% to $29.33.

AMD has an Outperform and Intel a Hold average Sell Side rating.