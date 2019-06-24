Politics a factor in return of 737 Max

American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) is prepared to further delay returning Boeing's (NYSE:BA) 737 Max to its schedule as regulators review the manufacturer’s safety updates before they allow the planes to fly again.

"There is an absolute software fix that's this close to being certified, but they’ve been saying that for a while," CEO Doug Parker told employees in a town hall meeting last week.

"I think as much as anything now it may be politics as much as the true certification... safety issue. I don't think the FAA wants to be alone in doing this."