Philadelphia refinery unit completely destroyed in fire - Reuters

The alkylation unit involved in Friday's fire at the 335K bbl/day Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery has been completely destroyed, which will restrict the supply of gasoline from the east coast's largest refinery, Reuters reports.

The destruction of the unit - which could take years to rebuild - combined with damage from the fire that ripped through the refining complex, could force the 200K bbl/day Girard Point section of the two-section complex to remain shut for an extended period, according to the report.

The fire was extinguished Saturday afternoon, the Philadelphia Fire Department said yesterday.

