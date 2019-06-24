Evotec inks deal to fund LAB10X in digital health

Evotec SE (OTCPK:EVOTF) has entered into a new strategic partnership with Sensyne Health (OTCPK:SSYNF), the University of Oxford, Oxford University Innovation ("OUI") and Oxford Sciences Innovation ("OSI") to fund a new BRIDGE called LAB10x.

This BRIDGE is aimed at accelerating the translation of research in the fields of clinical artificial intelligence and digital health at Oxford into forming new companies, clinical AI algorithms and drug discovery and development.

LAB10x will be supported by a fund of approx. £5M (~ €5.6M) for an initial period of three years.

Under the terms of agreement, digital health projects will be sourced exclusively from Oxford researchers and will be aided by an expert in residence seconded by Sensyne.

Evotec and Sensyne will be entitled to equity in new LAB10x spin-out companies together with Oxford University and its academic researchers.

Both companies, together with OSI, will have the right to co-invest in seed financing rounds. Sensyne will have the right to acquire a license to IP generated by the selected projects. Sensyne and Evotec are also exploring other opportunities for collaboration.