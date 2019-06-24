Icahn backs Caesars deal

Carl Icahn praises the board at Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) for "acting responsibly and decisively" in negotiating and approving the transformational transaction with Eldorado Resorts.

The Caesars name isn't going anywhere following the deal. Upon completion of the transaction the combined casino operator will retain the Caesars name to capitalize on the value of the iconic global brand and its legacy of leadership in the global gaming industry.

Shares of Caesars are up 12.41% premarket to $11.23, short of the $12.75 implied deal price due to the stock consideration.

