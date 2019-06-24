Chevron Phillips, Qatar to build Middle East's biggest ethylene plant

Qatar Petroleum signs an agreement with Chevron Phillips Chemical (CVX, PSX) to develop a new petrochemicals complex that would be the biggest facility in the Middle East for processing ethane into ethylene, a key ingredient in plastics.

Qatar Petroleum chose the joint venture between CVX and PSX as its partner to produce as much as 1.9M tons/year of ethylene; QP will own 70% of the project, with Chevron Phillips holding the rest.

QP chief executive Saad al-Kaabi says it is too early to give an estimated cost for the project as the engineering study was not yet complete but adds the complex's cost would be in the "billions of dollars."