Royal Caribbean pulls a holistic lever

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) announces a partnership with privately-held ITM Group to form a new destination company to be called Holistica Destinations.

The company says Holistica will create an inclusive model for destination development that works holistically to meet the needs of coastal communities, local governments and land/sea/air travelers.

Holistica Destinations will be a 50-50 partnership between Royal Caribbean and ITM Group. The partners have commenced a search for a CEO for the new company, which will be headquartered in Miami.

"The continuing growth and rising popularity of cruise vacations make it clear that the sustainable development of coastal destinations, including the thoughtful evolution of existing ones, is in the travel industry's best interest," says Royal Caribbean's Michael Bayley

RCL +0.31% premarket to $115.20.

Source: Press Release