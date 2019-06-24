MEI Pharma up 5% premarket on updated ME-401 data

Thinly traded micro cap MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) is up 5% premarket on light volume in response to updated results from a Phase 1b clinical trial evaluating PI3K delta inhibitor ME-401, combined with Roche's (OTCQX:RHHBY) Rituxan (rituximab) or BeiGene's (NASDAQ:BGNE) zanubrutinib, in patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) and relapsed/refractory lymphocytic leukemia or small lymphocytic lymphoma (CLL/SLL). The data were presented at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Lugano, Switzerland.

The overall response rate was 83% (n=54/64), including a 100% response rate in CLL/SLL (n=14/14). The response rate in FL was 80% (n=40/50). Median progression-free survival (PFS) has not been reached.

On the safety front, the most common serious treatment-related adverse events were diarrhea/colitis (20% - continuous dosing, 10% - intermittent dosing) and pneumonia/pneumonitis (13% - continuous dosing, 3% - intermittent dosing).

A Phase 2 study assessing ME-401 as monotherapy for the treatment of FL patients who have failed to respond to at least two prior lines of treatment is underway with an estimated primary completion date of December 2020. The primary endpoint is objective response rate over two years.