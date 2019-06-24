Texas Pacific Land to explore C-corporation

Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) says it has formed a committee to evaluate a potential conversion of the trust into a C-corporation, a process it expects to take several months.

"We recognize that the marketplace has changed, and as the Trust has changed with it, it is time to reconsider the possibility of adopting a new corporate structure," says TPL trustee David Berry.

TPL says it has invited Horizon Kinetics - which has sought to change the trust's structure - to designate a person to join the conversion exploration committee.