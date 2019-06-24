Organigram gets Health Canada approval for additional 17 cultivation rooms

Organigram Holdings (NASDAQ:OGI) has received approval from Health Canada for the licensing of 17 additional cultivation rooms within the Phase 4A/4B perimeter of the building.

The approval of the new cultivation rooms represents 14,000 kg/yr of increased target production capacity for total licensed production capacity of 61,000 kg/yr. This change was made to optimize licensing and construction scheduling and continuity.

As a result of this approval, cannabis plants will be moved into these new cultivation rooms on a rolling basis commencing immediately.

The Company anticipates to begin product harvest from these newly onboarded rooms by the end of September.

The full Phase 4 expansion represents an aggregate of 77,000 kg of additional annual capacity and is being completed in a series of stages (4A: 25,000 kg; 4B: 28,000 kg; and 4C: 24,000 kg) with final construction expected to be completed by the end of calendar 2019.