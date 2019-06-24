W.P. Carey reports $53M of industrial investments

W.P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) reports recent investments in triple-net leased industrial properties to tenants with strong private equity sponsorship and a weighted average lease term of 20 years. The transactions include:

A $19M sale-leaseback of a 301K square-foot warehouse and light manufacturing facility in Statesville, NC, net leased to Founder Sport Group; the property operates as Founder Sport Group's primary fulfillment center;

A $24M sale-leaseback of eight production facilities totaling 525K square feet in the U.S. and Mexico an net leased to a global manufacturer of electrical wire harnesses, control, boxes and other value-added components;

A $10M sale-leaseback of two manufacturing and distribution facilities totaling 147K square feet in Westerville, OH, and North Wales, PA, net leased to Integrated Warehouse Solutions, a maker of specialty heavy-duty industrial material handling equipment and a provider of warehouse safety solutions.