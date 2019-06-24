UBS sees 22% upside on Hostess Brands

UBS sees a favorable event path setting up for Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) in the back half of the year and beyond.

UBS on HosKtess share price drivers: "First, Hostess sales trends are accelerating (per Nielsen data) as it launches new breakfast product lines & regains shelf space at its largest customer (WMT is 21% of mix). Second, the recent acquisition of a Chicago Bakery facility, which had been poorly operated under prior ownership, brings Hostess new production capability in breakfast categories and a $40m EBITDA contribution bridge over 2 years (to +$25m in FY20 from -$15m in FY18). Third, TWNK is on pace to generate $350 -400m in FCF over three years."

The firm upgrades Hostess to a Buy rating from Neutral and assigns a price target of $17. The sell-side consensus on Hostess is at Outperform, while the Seeking Alpha Quant rating is Neutral.