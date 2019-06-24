Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC increases one revolving credit facility to $150M

Citing growth in loan referral volume and loan fundings, Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) subsidiary Newtek Small Business Finance, LLC increased its existing revolving credit facility by $50M to $150M.

The company will be maintaining full year 2019 SBA 7(a) loan fundings forecast of between $580M - $620M, +27.9% Y/Y, at the midpoint of the range, over SBA 7(a) loan fundings.

The company plans to securitize the unguaranteed portions of SBA 7(a) loans and pay down the revolving credit facility from time to time.

The company goal is to issue larger S&P-rated securitization transactions and to obtain more attractive pricing and larger institutional interest.

