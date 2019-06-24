DTE Energy promotes COO Norcia to CEO

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) says President and COO Jerry Norcia will become President and CEO beginning July 1, succeeding Gerry Anderson, who will continue with the company as Executive Chairman.

Norcia joined DTE in 2002 as president of the Gas Storage and Pipelines business, and held the positions of president of DTE Gas and DTE Electric before serving as DTE Energy President and COO since 2016.

Anderson joined DTE in 1993 and held various senior executive leadership roles until being named president in 2004, CEO in 2010 and chairman in 2011.