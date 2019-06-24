RIOT, CZR among premarket gainers

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) +58% on positive results from a Phase 2b clinical trial, ISM2005, evaluating seltorexant (MIN-202) in patients with insomnia disorder.

PCM (NASDAQ:PCMI) +42% on being acquired by Insight.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS) +32% on positive results from its Phase 2 placebo-controlled clinical trial of KB103 study and an update on results from Phase 1 study.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEMKT:PTN) +28% as it earns $60M milestone on Vyleesi approval in U.S.

Del Frisco's Restaurant (NASDAQ:DFRG) +17% on $650M buyout.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) +16% on merger with Eldorado Resorts.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEMKT:IGC) +9% .

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) +6% .

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) +5% .