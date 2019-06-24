Occidental Petroleum cut at Stanley as high leverage adds to oil price risk

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) -0.8% pre-market as Morgan Stanley downgrades shares to Equal Weight from Overweight with a $55 price target, cut from $69, foreseeing "outsized risk" to the stock if oil prices move lower.

Stanley analyst Devin McDermott believes covering the 2020 dividend at current oil prices will require OXY to make meaningful capex cuts, even though the Anadarko deal looks accretive to cash flow.

But McDermott also says the deal pushes OXY's pro forma leverage to among the highest of any company he covers, estimating each $5/bbl decline in oil prices would increase leverage by at least 0.5x while also reducing dividend coverage, thus oil price volatility presents a key risk to the company.