MEET -4.8% as Apple considers app ban - NYP

Meet Group (NASDAQ:MEET) shares drop 4.8% pre-market after a New York Post article Friday evening suggested Apple is considering a MeetMe ban after accusations of prostitution on the app.

A private investigator submitted a report to Apple, which was then viewed by the Post.

The publication was also contacted by an unnamed short seller, who forwarded an email between an Apple app review employee and the investigator, which suggested an investigation into the app.

Meet Group's statement: "We work hard to keep a safe environment on all of our mobile apps, and are in touch with law enforcement in cases when there are direct threats to physical safety. We are not aware of an ongoing investigation of the nature suggested in your message. We monitor the app 24 hours a day. We do not allow prostitution."

