OneMain Financial names Rajive Chadha as COO

OneMain Financial appoints Rajive Chadha as Chief Operating Officer.

With over 30 years of consumer finance experience, Rajive has a great blend of business savvy, operational acumen and experience with a branch network and will be a great COO. said Doug Shulman, President and Chief Executive Officer of OneMain Financial

Chadha was most recently Head of Consumer Products and Fintech Partnerships at Regions Bank, where he had responsibility for all consumer products, including deposits, lending, mortgage/home equity, auto finance and debit and pre-paid cards.

Source: Press Release