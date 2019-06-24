Athenex up 2% premarket on FDA sign-off on pegtomarginase IND

The FDA has approved Athenex's (NASDAQ:ATNX) IND for cancer candidate PT01 (pegtomarginase) contingent on the submission of certain updates to the filing.
Pegtomarginase is a genetically modified version of the enzyme arginase which depletes the amino acid arginine. The company plans to evaluate its potential as a cancer therapy since many tumor types need arginine to survive but lack the ability to synthesize it, adding that healthy cells that can produce arginine would be largely unaffected.
Shares are up 2% premarket on light volume.
