Athenex up 2% premarket on FDA sign-off on pegtomarginase IND

The FDA has approved Athenex's (NASDAQ:ATNX) IND for cancer candidate PT01 (pegtomarginase) contingent on the submission of certain updates to the filing.

Pegtomarginase is a genetically modified version of the enzyme arginase which depletes the amino acid arginine. The company plans to evaluate its potential as a cancer therapy since many tumor types need arginine to survive but lack the ability to synthesize it, adding that healthy cells that can produce arginine would be largely unaffected.