Facebook will face trial over 30M-user data breach

A rejection at appeals court means Facebook (FB +0.9% ) will need to face a lawsuit in what many consider its worst security breach.

That came in September when Facebook estimated a breach hit nearly 50M accounts (that number was later revised down to nearly 30M accounts that actually had digital account access tokens stolen).

Now claims that Facebook was negligent and failed to secure users' data as promised can go forward, and discovery should move "with alacrity" towart trial, rules U.S. District Judge William Alsup. He did dismiss claims on breach of contract and breach of confidence.