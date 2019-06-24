1st Constitution to buy Shore Community Bank for $53.1M

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) agrees to acquire Shore Community Bank (OTCPK:SHRC) in a stock and cash transaction valued at $16.54 per share, or ~$53.1M total, helping to expand its central New Jersey presence into Ocean County, NJ.

Shore shareholders will get 0.8786 of a share of FCCY common stock, $16.50 in cash, or a combination of stock and cash per share of SHRC common stock.

Represents ~11% premium to Shore's June 21, 2019 closing price of $14.90.

1st Constitution expects to issue 1,509,348 new shares of common stock and the mix of the consideration will be ~55% stock and 45% cash.

1st Constitution expects the merger to be 17.6% accretive to its EPS in 2020.

Shore has five banking offices in Ocean County, NJ, with assets of $274M, loans of $212M and deposits of $240M.

After the acquisition, 1st Constitution will have ~$1.5B in assets, $1.1B in loans, and $1.2B in deposits, with 26 full-service banking offices.