ComScore seals $20M investment via private placement

ComScore (NASDAQ:SCOR) has secured a $20M investment via private placement, with potential to increase to about $50M within 12 months.

A securities purchase agreement with an unnamed institutional investor means the company will get upfront proceeds of $20M from the private sale of common stock and issuing four series of warrants.

The stock will be sold at $7.33/share (a 5.4% discount to Friday's price).

"This transaction strengthens our balance sheet and positions us to pursue our refocused growth strategy while providing the flexibility to better apply resources to meet our business objectives, and ultimately drive long-term value for our stockholders," says comScore interim CEO Dale Fuller.