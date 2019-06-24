Stocks start little changed ahead of this week's G-20

Wall Street treads water in the absence of new developments in the Middle East while investors wait for any trade updates prior to the G-20 summit at the end of this week; Dow +0.2%, Nasdaq +0.1%, S&P flat.
The White House is expected to announce new sanctions on Iran today, which is helping oil prices, but Pres. Trump said last week that new sanctions were coming; WTI crude +0.3% to $57.59/bbl.
European markets are mostly lower after a disappointing German business survey, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% but France's CAC -0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.5%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1% and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2%.
In the U.S., most S&P 500 sectors show little change, with information technology (+0.4%) and consumer staples (+0.3%) outperforming while health care (-0.4%) and materials (-0.3%) underperform.
U.S. Treasury prices edge higher, pushing the two-year and 10-year yields down 3 bps each to 1.75% and 2.04%, respectively; U.S. Dollar Index -0.1% to 96.13.
Now read: Del Frisco's takes $650M buyout »
Subscribe for full text news in your inbox