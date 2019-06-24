Stocks start little changed ahead of this week's G-20

Wall Street treads water in the absence of new developments in the Middle East while investors wait for any trade updates prior to the G-20 summit at the end of this week; Dow +0.2% , Nasdaq +0.1% , S&P flat.

The White House is expected to announce new sanctions on Iran today, which is helping oil prices, but Pres. Trump said last week that new sanctions were coming; WTI crude +0.3% to $57.59/bbl.

European markets are mostly lower after a disappointing German business survey, with U.K.'s FTSE +0.1% but France's CAC -0.1% and Germany's DAX -0.5% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei +0.1 % and China's Shanghai Composite +0.2% .

In the U.S., most S&P 500 sectors show little change, with information technology ( +0.4% ) and consumer staples ( +0.3% ) outperforming while health care ( -0.4% ) and materials ( -0.3% ) underperform.