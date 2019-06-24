Willis Towers Watson changes approach for mid-markets clients

Willis Towers Watson's (WLTW +0.4% ) Differentiated Broking Solutions unit will offer custom insurance across various industries for general industry mid-market clients.

The initial launch focuses on manufacturing, retail, service industries, and distribution.

The general industry DBS provides coverage for core property & casualty lines of business and also offers coverage for excess liability, environmental, and international lines of business.

DBS features pre-agreed terms and conditions to create an elevated floor of coverage across all lines of business; service standards are also pre-agreed at a national level.

Pricing and further coverage enhancements for individual risks will be negotiated locally to maintain underwriting relationships valued by many mid-market clients.

DBS will continue to build industry-specific solutions for industries requiring specialization including Construction, Real Estate/Hospitality, Health Care, Not-for-Profit/Public Sector, Education, Financial Institutions, Transportation, and Energy/Utilities.