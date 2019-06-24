RBC re-opens high-yield bond fund to new investors

Royal Bank of Canada's (RY +0.4% ) RBC Global Asset Management unit re-opens to the PH&N High Yield Bond Fund to new investors on June 27, 2019.

The fund was capped to new investors on April 7, 2017. It currently has a limited amount of additional capacity, allowing for purchases by new investors.

RBC BAM reserves the right to cap the fund or otherwise restrict investment at a later date.

The fund seeks to provide a high level of income and the opportunity for capital appreciation by investing in a well-diversified portfolio of fixed income securities issued by Canadian and/or foreign corporations and governments.