McDermott secures an offshore EPCI contract from Saudi Aramco

McDermott International (MDR +0.5% ) has been awarded a “large contract” from Saudi Aramco (ARMCO) for engineering, procurement, construction and installation services in the Marjan and Zuluf fields, offshore Saudi Arabia. MDR defines a "Large contract" in the $50M-$250M range.

MDR says the contract includes full suite of EPCI services for the relocation of Control Rooms in Zuluf GOSP-4, Marjan GOSP 2 and 3 including the fabrication of new control rooms, boat landings and new jacket members, as well as the upgrade of all control systems as required.

Work will begin immediately and the contract award will be reflected in McDermott's 2Q19 backlog.