Tenet and Aetna sign multi-year agreement

Tenet Healthcare (THC -0.5% ) and Aetna, a CVS Health (CVS -0.3% ) has entered into a new multi-year agreement providing Aetna with continued in-network access to all of Tenet’s hospitals, emergency centers, outpatient centers and employed physicians.

The agreement is for a term of 4 years with an option to extend for a 5th year.

"This agreement supports the hard work of our thousands of caregivers who are passionate about keeping our communities healthy and ensuring access to the very best care.” said Ron Rittenmeyer, Executive Chairman and CEO of Tenet.