AdvanSix sees $7M-$12M impact on Q3 income from Philly refinery fire

AdvanSix (ASIX +1.4% ) says it is assessing the potential impact of Friday's fire at at the Philadelphia Energy Solutions oil refinery, which is one of various suppliers of cumene, a feedstock material used to produce phenol, acetone and other chemical intermediates.

ASIX says it is on force majeure with phenol customers as continues to operate its facilities while evaluating its business interruption insurance.

The company expects to take a $7M-$12M hit to Q3 pre-tax income while not expect a material impact to Q2 financial results from the fire.