Dali awarded $9M in damages in CommScope patent trial

CommScope (COMM +0.2% ) was ordered to pay Dali Wireless $9M in its District Court decision over patents tied to digital distributed antenna systems, Dali notes.

Dali was ordered to pay $1.98M for patent infringement in the same decision, but "The difference in the awards underscores the importance of Dali Wireless’ innovative technology over CommScope’s older technology. Dali Wireless is very pleased by the decision," says Dali CEO Dr. Albert Lee.

The jury found CommScope infringed two Dali patents, and that Dali infringed on five CommScope patents.

Another patent assertion claim at issue was settled when Texas Instruments (a CommScope supplier) entered a patent license with Dali.

It's not the end of litigation between the two over antenna technologies: Dali has filed another lawsuit against CommScope to enforce other patents.