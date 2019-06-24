Banco Santander to pay almost EUR 1B to end Allianz/Popular JV

Banco Santander (SAN +1.1% ), Spain's largest lender, will pay EUR 936.5M ($1.07B) to end a joint venture between Allianz (OTCPK:ALIZF) and Banco Popular (OTCPK:BPESF).

Banco Popular, the first bank to be wound down under new European rules aimed at avoiding government bailouts, was sold to Santander for one euro in June 2017.

Santander agreed to pay the amount for Allianz Group's 60% stake in Allianz Popular, which distributed insurance products for Banco Popular in Spain.

The transaction would reduce Santander's fully loaded CET1 capital by ~8 basis points.

After the venture is dissolved, Allianz will continue to operate in both non-life and life insurance markets through Allianz Compañia de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A. and Fénix Directo Compañia de Seguros y Reaseguros, S.A.