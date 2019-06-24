Dillard's seen sailing into the perfect storm to rally

Dillard's (DDS -2.2% ) is on watch after Mox Reports says shares could quickly double with a bullish scenario setting up.

"Dillard’s is now hitting another upside perfect storm like the one that last saw it spike up to the $90’s. But this time I expect that the share price could double (or more). The share count is now much lower (higher intrinsic per share) and the float is now much tighter. In addition, David Einhorn already sold out at $75, such there is no longer the overhang of shares which had previously restrained the upward price spike," writes Richard Pearson on the department store operator.

Pearson also notes that Dillard’s consistently generates $300M to $500M of operating cash flow per year and has only 10M shares in the entire remaining float amid a high level of short interest.