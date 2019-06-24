Krystal Biotech up 27% on positive KB103 data in rare skin disorder

Thinly traded Krystal Biotech (KRYS +26.8% ) is up on more than triple normal volume, albeit on turnover of only 370K shares, on the heels of positive data from a Phase 2 clinical trial, GEM-2, evaluating topical gene therapy candidate KR103 in patients with a rare inherited skin disorder called dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB).

Five of the six treated wounds (four recurring, two chronic) completely closed during the study. The one that failed to close completely was a chronic deep wound that has remained open for more than four years. It closed 42% at day 90 (the other chronic wound treated with KB103 closed completely by day 41). The average time to complete closure was 23.4 days.

The average duration of wound closure at day 90 (the most up-to-date time point) was 71 days. The duration of closure on the chronic wound that completely closed was 49 days.

The company will update investors on wound closure prior to launching a pivotal Phase 3 study, adding that preliminary results showed a duration of 101 days at the 120-day time point.