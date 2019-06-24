LiveRamp acquires Data Plus Math; and provides updated FY20 guidance

LiveRamp (RAMP -1.9% ) announces the acquisition of Data Plus Math for total consideration of $150M, to be paid $120M in cash and $30M in time-based equity.

Data Plus Math is a media measurement company that works with brands, agencies, cable operators, streaming TV services, and networks to tie cross-screen ad exposure with real-world outcomes.

LiveRamp says this transaction will enable next generation TV currency, providing entire industry with more effective way to buy, sell and measure data-driven TV.

This acquisition is expected to contribute $5M of revenues by FY20 and $20M in FY21.

The transaction is expected to close in 2Q FY20.

LiveRamp updates FY20 Guidance: Revenue $363M to $377M (prior $358M-$372M); GAAP operating loss from continuing operations of between $192.5M and $172.5M; and Non-GAAP operating loss of between $78M and $58M (prior $70M and $50M).