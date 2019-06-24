OFS forms senior loan subsidiary to improve deal flow, ROE

OFS Capital (OFS -0.5% ) establishes a $150M secured revolving credit facility through a newly formed indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the company, a move that OFS believes will improve its deal flow and return on equity.

The new entity will primarily hold first lien loans, including unitranche loans.

OFS Capital Management, OFS's investment adviser, agreed to waive a portion of its base management fee by reducing it to 1% from 1.75% on assets held in the subsidiary.

The waiver will be renewable on an annual basis and will apply when statutory leverage exceeds 1.0x debt to equity.

The credit facility has a five-year term with a three-year investment period, during which pricing will range from LIBOR + 160-250 basis points depending the asset type.