On the Move

Wabtec -5.4% on downgrade at Buckingham

|About: Wabtec Corporation (WAB)|By:, SA News Editor

Wabtec (NYSE:WAB) starts the week down 5.4% after Buckingham analyst Matthew Brooklier downgraded the stock to Neutral from Buy and lowered his PT on shares to $81 (from $93).

He cited North American freight rail fundamentals being weaker than anticipated, as well as greater impact from Precision Scheduled Railroading efforts at multiple Class I rails.

Brooklier sees the possibility for these factors causing downward pressure in Wabtec's legacy Freight and GET operations, which could result in earnings disappointments over the next year.

