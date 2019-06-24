Barrick's takeover proposal gets sharp pushback from Acacia

Acacia Mining says it strongly disagrees with majority shareholder Barrick Gold's (GOLD +2.5% ) valuation of the company, particularly Barrick's view of its life of mine plans.

Barrick's share-for-share proposal last month valued Acacia at $787M, but Acacia says Barrick's proposal appears to have ignored the value of its portfolio of exploration and development assets.

Acacia also says Barrick's intervention in negotiations with the government of Tanzania, the length of time of Barrick's negotiations and the way the talks have been managed "have had the effect of undermining Acacia in Tanzania."

However, a fair value buyout offer from Barrick would be attractive, Acacia adds.