Boot Barn rally expected to continue

Cowen hikes its price target on Boot Barn (BOOT +4.1% ) to a Street-high $42 as it becomes the latest firm to point to the "Un-Amazon-Able" nature of the Boot Barn business model.

Also in the mix, analyst Oliver Chen sees Boot Barn's comparable sales shooting up 7% in Q1 to top the consensus expectation of +6%.

Boot Barn is not only Outperform-rated across the sell-side community, the retailer also has a Seeking Alpha Quant Rating of Bullish.

Boot Barn printed a new high of $36.52 earlier in today's session.