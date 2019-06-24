EA +2.6% as Stephens calls it best idea

Stephens has made Electronic Arts (EA +2.6% ) a "best idea" with the key catalyst the upcoming launch of Apex Legends season 2.

"Fortnite's popularity has hit a lull," analyst Jeff Cohen says of the battle-royale genre's leader, and EA's new season is "launching at the right time to capture momentum."

The new season could generate $150M in revenue in a bull-case scenario, he says.

Sell-side analysts on average rate EA an Outperform and the stock has a Quant Rating of Bullish, though Seeking Alpha authors are Neutral on average.