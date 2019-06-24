Nomura shareholders vote to keep CEO

Nomura Holdings (NMR +0.3% ) won shareholder approval to re-appoint CEO Koji Nagai even though proxy advisory firm Institutional Shareholder Services had recommended that shareholders vote against his re-appointment.

The vote comes after the company was ordered by a financial watchdog last month to improve its internal controls following an employee leaked expected changes to listing rules at the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

In addition, Nomura reported in April its first annual loss in a decade and said it wouldn't pay bonuses to its directors.

Nagai, who became group CEO in 2012, has said he'll take a 30% pay cut for three months because of the scandal.