Sempra seeks pipeline expansion for Port Arthur LNG

Sempra Energy (SRE +0.2% ) asks the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission to take an early look at a significant expansion of a pipeline that would support plans to boost the export capacity of the company's proposed Port Arthur LNG terminal in Texas.

SRE wants FERC to begin the pre-filing review for its proposed Louisiana Connector Extension Project, telling the agency that plans now call for a 166-mile, 48-inch diameter pipeline with a 2.5B cf/day transportation capacity, vs. the initial proposal for a 131-mile, 42-inch diameter pipeline with a 2B cf/day capacity.

The recent request came just days after SRE sought to begin pre-filing for an expansion that would double the nameplate production capacity of the LNG terminal to 27M mt/year in aggregate.