Trump continues Fed-bashing... but June looks good

President Trump, continuing his Twitter barrage against the Federal Reserve, likens the central bank to a "stubborn child," saying "we need rates cuts & easing to make up for what other countries are doing against us. Blew it!"

Still, Trump says that, despite a Fed "that doesn’t know what it is doing," "we are on course to have one of the best Months of June in U.S. history."

He didn't explain how, or by what measures, June is shaping up to be one of the best months.

The president adds that GDP could have been in "the 4's or even 5's" and the Dow could have been "thousands of points higher"... "if the Fed had gotten it right."

Last week, the Federal Open Market Committee kept policy steady at 2.25%-2.50%; the committee's last rate move was a 25-basis point boost in December 2018.