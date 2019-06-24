Petrobras pays $700M in Vantage drillship arbitration

Vantage Drilling (OTCPK:VTGDF) confirms Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) paid $700M to the company to satisfy the previously rendered arbitration award and related U.S. judgment.
PBR says it decided to make the payment following a decision by a U.S. court denying its request to cancel the result of an earlier arbitration in Holland opened by Vantage after PBR terminated a drilling contract in 2015.
The Brazilian company says the payment does not mean an end to the litigation, as it continues to defend its position.
