Morgan Stanley expects momentum at continue at CarMax

Morgan Stanley keeps CarMax (KMX -3.4% ) lined up as its top pick in the auto dealer sector.

"KMX is up more than 40% since before FY 4Q19 earnings, and the stock may trade sideways during the omni channel roll out. However, a strong FY 4Q20 may serve as a catalyst, with momentum building into FY 2021 after the omni channel roll out," writes analyst Adam Jonas.

MS hikes its price target on CarMax to $99 (16.5X the FY21 EPS estimate) and reiterates an Overweight rating.