New data on Affimed's lead candidate fails to excite investors, shares down 12%

Affimed (AFMD -12% ) slumps on average volume in response to updated results on lead candidate AFM13 in patients with CD30-positive lymphomas. The data were presented at the International Conference on Malignant Lymphoma in Lugano, Switzerland.

Final results from a Phase 1b study assessing the combination of AFM13 and Merck's (MRK +1.2% ) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in relapsed/refractory Hodgkin lymphoma showed an 88% objective response rate (ORR) (the ORR for Keytruda alone in Hodgkin lymphoma was 69% in the KEYNOTE-087 study), including a 42% complete response (CR) rate (determined by investigators). The CR rate was about double that for Keytruda alone (22% in KEYNOTE-087). ORR and CR were 85% (n=11/13) and 46%, respectively, in a subgroup of patients who failed to respond to Seattle Genetics' (SGEN -0.9% ) Adcetris (brentuximab vedotin).

Estimated progression-free survival (PFS) at months 6 and 12 were 78% and 45%, respectively.

Updated data from a Phase 1b/2a study of AFM13 in patients with relapsed/refractory CD30-positive lymphoma with skin lesions showed an ORR of 50% (n=5/10). Two of the responders had a treatment-resistant type of lymphoma called transformed mycosis fungoides.