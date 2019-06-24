FactSet Research Systems Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.37 (+8.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $359.25M (+5.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fds has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 12 downward.