Micron Technology Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.80 (-74.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.7B (-39.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, mu has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 24 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward.

Recent earnings Analysis from our contributors:Micron Technology: One Year Later And Another Earnings ReportBroadcom, Nvidia: Preview For Micron Earnings