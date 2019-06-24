FedEx Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $4.83 (-18.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $17.85B (+3.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, fdx has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 16 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.