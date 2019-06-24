AeroVironment Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-71.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $82.57M (-29.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, avav has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.