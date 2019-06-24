Synnex Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Synnex (NYSE:SNX) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.71 (+13.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.52B (+11.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, snx has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.