BT Group -3.4% as Deutsche Bank cuts to Sell

BT Group (NYSE:BT) is off 3.4% to its lowest point in three weeks after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to Sell, amid a number of factors it says will boost the risk premium on the stock.

That includes a catch-up of fiber building in the UK, the firm says, with more funded alt-fiber-to-the-home deployments and related pressure on Openreach wholesale revenues along with higher capital expenditure spending.

Deutsche Bank's Robert Grindle is expecting a dividend cut from next year as well. The stock has a yield (trailing 12 months) of 7.48%.

Other sell-side analysts rate it Outperform on average, while the stock has a Quant Rating of Neutral.